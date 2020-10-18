TONY MELTON: Fall is harvest time

I just got out of the hospital where I spent a couple of days of rest and relaxation (ha), just in time for all the fall harvest. We will be forever making payments to McLeod Hospital for this Old Junker. Maybe one day we will get the title for me.

First, the cotton bolls are busting open and the fields are white unto harvest. The unique smell of cotton defoliate (a harvesting aid) is in the air. I love to see the wide eyes of our Northern neighbors when they first glance upon a beautiful white field just before harvest. I call it a “hot-weather snowfall.” I chuckle each time I see a group standing out in a cotton field taking pictures.

Next, it’s pumpkin-picking time. Unlike the North we don’t have frost on the pumpkins and usually shorts/short sleeves/ and sweat are our choice of pumpkin-picking attire. Also, jack-o’-lantern and larger types of pumpkins are one of the most difficult crops to grow in the low state of South Carolina. It takes a very ambitious grower to produce marketable jack-o’-lantern pumpkins here and even the best pumpkins will have some green streaks, which are a sign of a virus infecting the plants. Personally, I think these minor imperfections make the pumpkins more interesting and it is always better to buy certified S.C. grown. However, the miniatures or what I call “kiddy pumpkins” are much easier to produce, maybe because the plant doesn’t have to concentrate all its effort to produce large pumpkins.