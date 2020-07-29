HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Keeping the health and safety of guests and staff in mind, Neptune Island will move to operate on a limited basis for the remainder of the 2020 season, beginning Monday. After Sunday, Neptune Island will be open to the public Friday through Sunday through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7.
The park will be open on from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, from noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Labor Day.
Neptune Island will continue to operate at a decreased capacity for the remainder of the 2020 season. Additionally, it will continue to provide increased sanitization efforts throughout the park that include thorough sanitation of frequently touched surfaces, disinfection of floats, lounge chairs, lifejackets, tables and chairs before opening and after closing each day. It will continue to provide access to personal and hard surface sanitizers for guests and crew members.
“We believe the new entry procedures, properly spaced furniture and additional queue lines with socially distanced markers are assisting our guests with maintaining proper social distance during their visits to the park,” a park representative said in a media advisory..
“While face coverings are not required in an outdoor facility, we do encourage guests to wear proper face coverings when outside the aquatic attractions and when moving throughout the park.
“Neptune Island crew members are required to wear proper face coverings while working at the park, with the exception of lifeguards on stand, as this would pose a risk to their safety should they need to make an aquatic rescue.”
The park is extending 2020 season passes through June 30, 2021, and 2020 pass holders will have the opportunity to purchase a 2021 Season Pass at a discounted rate at the end of their extension.
