Nite OWLs Tai Chi Yang 24 Beginners: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of glass. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.

Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.

OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.

OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.