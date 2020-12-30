Virtual events
Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of December at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Virtual Cookie Decorating Contest: Today and Thursday for the City of Florence. Admission is free and open to children ages 4 to 12. Prizes will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. To enter, send pictures via email gsturkie@cityofflorence.com or via text to 843-536-6604. For more information, call 843-665-3253.
Virtual Holiday Decorating Contest: Today and Thursday for the city of Florence. Participants can send in a picture of any Christmas decorations, from a tree to a house. A prize will be given to the 1st-place winner. To enter, send pictures by email gsturkie@cityofflorence.com or by text to 843-536-6604. For more information, call 843-665-3253.
Virtual Ugly Sweater Contest: Today and Thursday for the city of Florence. A prize will be given to the 1st-place winner. To enter, send pictures by email gsturkie@cityofflorence.com or by text to 843-536-6604. For more information, call 843-665-3253.
Cake Decorating: Today and Thursday for the Florence County Library. Karen Dawkins, owner of Sweet Tooth Bakery, will be demonstrating how to bake and decorate a cake. To view the program, visit facebook.com/FlorenceCountyLibrarySC. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
Cooking with Executive Chef Corey Green: Today and Thursday for the Florence County Library. Chef Green will be preparing a rutabaga bisque and curry crusted seared scallops and creamy grits. To view the program, visit facebook.com/FlorenceCountyLibrarySC. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
Day at the Spa: Today and Thursday for the Florence County Library. The business k.Niccole…the Salon & Spa will be highlighted. Owner Katrina Judge-Woods will give a virtual tour, describe their various services and treatments, and give tips on pin curls and wrapping. To view the program, visit facebook.com/FlorenceCountyLibrarySC. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
Fitness Instruction: Today and Thursday for the Florence County Library. Herbert and Nicole Goodman of GoodLife Fitness, CPR will present six exercises while identifying the specific body part targeted and explain proper for. Viewers are encouraged to take hydration breaks and work at their own pace, with 40 seconds of exercise followed by 30 seconds of rest. To view the program, visit facebook.com/FlorenceCountyLibrarySC. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
Foxworth Family Christmas Special: Today and Thursday for the Florence County Library. The Foxworth family—Jennifer, Michael, and their three daughters—will be sharing Christmas music, jokes, and stories. To view the program, visit facebook.com/FlorenceCountyLibrarySC. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Live@Central: 6 to 7 p.m. today for Central United Methodist Church. For more information or to view this week’s event, visit centralmethodist.net.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Santa’s Workshop & Christmas Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday to Friday) today to Jan. 9 at the Hartsville Museum, 222 N. 5th St., Hartsville. For more information, visit hartsvillemuseum.org.
Ice Skating: 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Thursday, and Saturday to Tuesday; and 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today, Thursday, and Saturday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Masks will be required on the ice and skating will be available in a limited capacity. Tickets are $10 and include all skates and necessary equipment. For more information, including the full month’s schedule, visit florencecenter.com.
Downtown Florence Music & Light Show: 5 to 10 p.m. today and Thursday on the 100 block of S. Dargan St., Florence. There will be lights, music, and holiday displays. Shows run every 25 minutes. Admission is free. Photos are encouraged, but please remember to social distance. For more information, visit florencedowntown.com.
Nite OWLs Tai Chi Yang 24 Beginners: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of glass. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Nite Pilates: 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.
OWLS Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of class. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Nite OWLS Zumba: 6 p.m. Monday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Nite OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.