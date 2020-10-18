Line break in Florence leads to boil-water advisory

FLORENCE, S.C. — People in the 1700 block of Otis Way were advised by the city to boil their water after a 12-inch line broke on Sunday.

The city advisory said there was no confirmed contamination of the system but there was a slight potential for contamination because of the low water pressure.

Until the city lifts the advisory, customers should boil water for at least a minute before drinking it or cooking with it.

Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed by Monday, according to the advisory, and the city will tell people whether to continue boiling.