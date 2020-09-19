QUINBY, S.C. – If you’ve heard the recent rumor about Quinby, it’s absolutely true.
Florence’s little neighbor to the north has indeed gone to the dogs – more accurately, one dog, a flavorful character who goes by the name of The Grumpy Wiener.
It all began in mid-June, a few months after recent College of Charleston graduate Noah Veon moved back to his little hometown after COVID shut down bars and restaurants in Charleston, leaving Veon -- like so many others -- suddenly unemployed.
“Basically, my parents said, ‘You can’t do what you want to do right now so you’re going to have to figure out something you can do at least for the timebeing.’ We started tossing around ideas and at some point, the idea of a hotdog stand came up. At first, I don’t think any of us were serious but the more we talked about and I did research on equipment, the more serious of an idea it became,” Veon said.
After more discussion and more research, Veon decided to take a chance. He purchased the equipment he needed and set up shop in front of the post office in Quinby. He admits now he wasn’t overly excited about the new business in the beginning. After all, summer days in South Carolina are pretty hot, plus he had no idea whether people would actually show up to buy hotdogs. In fact, at that point, he hadn’t even given the business a name.
“My mom came out one day in the first weeks I was open and took a picture of me,” Veon said. “I wasn’t smiling in the picture. I didn’t look happy at all. So my mom sent that picture to my grandmother to show her what I was doing and my grandmother replied back to her and said, ‘Well, that’s one grumpy wiener, if I’ve ever seen one.’ When my mom showed me what my grandmother had said, I immediately said, ‘That’s it. I’m the grumpy wiener.’ So that’s how the name came about, and it’s just taken off from there.”
Taken off, indeed. Within just weeks, Veon and his hotdog stand were the talk of Quinby. Veon said in the beginning, he was “slinging” 80 to 100 dogs a day, just through word-of-mouth advertising. Then, a faithful customer asked if she could share info about The Grumpy Wiener on a local curbside/takeout food page on Facebook, and things really exploded.
“It was unbelievable,” Veon said. “All of a sudden, we had people lined up, and they were coming from all over, not just Quinby.”
And those lines continue now daily, well beyond lunch time. At nearly 3 p.m. on a random Friday afternoon, cars pulled up steadily, one by one, to get a taste of The Grumpy Wiener.
“I’ve driven by here so many times and seen him sitting out, we finally had to stop and try it out,” Margaret O’Reilly said.
Isaac Nixon, who was behind O’Reilly in line, quickly joined the conversation. He’s a regular at The Grumpy Wiener who said he grabs a few hotdogs there at least two or three times a week. He and his coworkers at the post office love it – but they don’t work at the Quinby post office. They drive over from the West Evans location.
“That’s how good these dogs are,” Hughes said. “We come here all the time. I love the special touches he puts on ‘em. The chili and the relish are the best. Best hotdogs in town.”
The hotdogs at the Grumpy Wiener are not only great but also inexpensive. A Double Grumper – two hotdogs anyway you want them, a bag of chips and a drink – is just $5. Available condiments for dogs include mustard, ketchup, onions, chili, slaw, sauerkraut, relish, jalapenos, and cheese.
“You can’t get lunch at a fast food place for that,” Nixon said. “And these are made to order with homemade fixins. You can’t beat it.”
Veon said the chili has been a big draw for customers. The recipe is a family recipe handed down to him by his Aunt Vicky.
“Good chili can save a bad hotdog, and bad chili can ruin a good one,” Veon said. “We did a lot of taste tests and experimenting and my grandmother suggested we ask my Aunt Vicky for her recipe. We tried it out and knew it was the one.”
Veon said as the business grew so quickly, he realized he couldn’t run it alone. So he recruited his siblings, including brother Miller Edgeworth, who also was home, thanks to the pandemic, after a stint at a movie stunt school in Los Angeles.
Edgeworth fills in for his brother at the Quinby stand and also has invested in a second cart for a second Grumpy Wiener location at Florence’s City Center Farmers Market on Sanborn Street. That cart just opened for business and so far, Edgeworth said, business is good.
“The response has been good,” Edgeworth said. “Everybody seems to love these dogs. Once they come once, they always come back.”
Although The Grumpy Wiener was only supposed to be a temporary venture in the beginning, Veon said he plans to stick with it, even after life returns to normal.
“It’s really given me an opportunity to meet new people and talk with people and it’s nice to be able to give Quinby the attention it deserves,” Veon said. “I love my hometown and we have a beautiful little town that so many people don’t even know about, much less come to. So for me, that’s been one of the biggest benefits. Everybody loves a good hotdog, and we’re bringing people together. It’s definitely ended up being much more rewarding than I ever thought it could be, and even though I didn’t plan on doing this forever, I can now say, without a doubt, The Grumpy Wiener is here to stay.”
