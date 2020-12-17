Dense bottom holds water in a pond

“Over a long, long time, the bottom of the pond itself evolves and changes,” Wu said. “The materials settle and the little particles, or sediments, fill in the large pores.”

As water, wind, gravity and even animals break down rocks, the rocks become smaller and smaller particles that sink to the bottom of the water. When water runs across the earth’s surface during a storm or as snow melts, these fine materials can also end up in a pond.

For the most part, these materials keep the pond from losing too much water, but sometimes a little does escape into the ground. Meanwhile, a little water can also escape into the air.

“Eventually, you will lose water from the top and from the bottom of a pond,” Wu said.

We lose the water from the top of a pond because of something called evaporation. You may know about evaporation if you’ve ever seen a puddle on a sidewalk that was there one day and gone the next.

When the sun heats up the surface of water, the water can turn from a liquid into teeny tiny drops called vapor. The vapor rises up into the atmosphere where it can eventually become clouds. Those clouds help produce rain and snow that fall back into lakes, rivers and ponds.