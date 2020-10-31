LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What’s the deal with golf course revitalization?

I live on the ninth hole of the Wellman Golf Course and have enjoyed peace and quiet and watching deer, turkey and rabbits, and even a bear has come through, although someone in Johnsonville shot the darn thing.

Now I am in fear that my peace and quiet is going to be over because they have sneaked in the golf course into the penny tax. My wife and I have kept the grounds behind my house cut and maintained and the strip of property along Country Club Drive, because it was not being done.

I am not totally opposed to the golf course being revitalized, but what I don’t like is the way they did it. I also wonder how much Danny Altman is being paid for the sale of the course property itself. This enormous amount of money going into the course could be used for many other things the county needs. I really don’t think all of the people of the county are aware of what is happening with this penny tax as far as the golf course goes. Especially people in upper Florence County, because people have been kept in the dark.