State reports 420 new COVID-19 cases; Florence County has 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina was down to 420 with 30 new probable cases, according to Sunday’s report by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The report said the state had 13 additional deaths and no new probable deaths from the virus.
In the Pee Dee, Florence County had 20 new confirmed cases, according to the department. Darlington County had 10 new confirmed cases and one probable case. Dillon County had three confirmed cases, Marion County had two, Marlboro County had four and Williamsburg County had one.
Florence County reported one death, of an elderly person. Dillon County reported two deaths, one of an elderly person and one of a middle-aged person. Williamsburg County reported one death, of an elderly person.
The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases to 134,494, probable cases to 3,214, confirmed deaths to 3,028, and probable deaths to 171.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 328 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Saturday, a total of 1,229,227 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!