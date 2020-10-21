 Skip to main content
Highway Patrol seeks public's help in Darlington County hit-and-run
Highway Patrol seeks public's help in Darlington County hit-and-run

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance to locate a truck involved in the Friday hit-and-run of a Pedestrian in Darlington County.

The white Dodge Ram 3500 involved in the crash is missing the passenger side view mirror, according to a release from the Patrol.

The 7:30 a.m. crash happened when the truck, which was traveling east on West Smith Avenue toward Main Street near Wesley Church Street, hit and injured the pedestrian.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person responsible is asked to submit tips anonymously by calling the Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505, crime stoppers at 888 CRIMESC, by calling *HP on a cell phone or online at 5541111.com.

