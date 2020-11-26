 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timmonsville collision leaves one dead
0 comments

Timmonsville collision leaves one dead

  • 0

TIMMONSVILLE — A head-on collision Wednesday night in Timmonsville left one person dead and the driver of the other car with major injuries, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Hill Road and Center Road about 10:10 p.m. 

Von Lutcken identified the dead person as Kasheema Catrice Cooper, 34, of Nina Drive, Effingham.

The collision is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Coroner’s Office. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert