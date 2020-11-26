Timmonsville collision leaves one dead

TIMMONSVILLE — A head-on collision Wednesday night in Timmonsville left one person dead and the driver of the other car with major injuries, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Hill Road and Center Road about 10:10 p.m.

Von Lutcken identified the dead person as Kasheema Catrice Cooper, 34, of Nina Drive, Effingham.

The collision is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Coroner’s Office.