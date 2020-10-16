 Skip to main content
Timmonsville man dies in early Friday morning crash
Timmonsville man dies in early Friday morning crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- A Timmonsville man died early Friday morning when the truck he was driving ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The 2:45 a.m. crash happened on South Hill Road, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

Garrett Hatchell, 20, was wearing his seat belt and died. A passenger, who was not belted in, was ejected and taken to a Florence area hospital for medical treatment, said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

