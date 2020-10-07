Senior living community in Florence celebrates special week

FLORENCE, S.C. ─ National Assisted Living Week was celebrated Sept. 13-19 with the theme being “Caring is EssentiAL.”

Caregivers and staff at Pee Dee Gardens, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Florence, participated in themed days all week featuring costumes-of-the-day and creative food for all to enjoy.

The week kicked off with “Nerd Day,” complete with Nintendo games and robots. Residents kicked up their boot heels to celebrate “Western Day,” followed by “Pirate Day,” featuring a watermelon island created by Food and Beverage Director Chris Brown, beady crab-eyed chicken croissants and Black Beard’s “sea water.”

The week wrapped up with a cadre of super heroes, including Batman and Robin, Bat Girl, Wonder Woman and even Super Certified Nurse Assistant.

In addition, staff at Pee Dee Gardens performed a short skit written by Brown for residents to end the week with “Team Day.”

“National Assisted Living Week is a great opportunity for caregivers and residents to explore new and creative ways to cultivate unbreakable bonds with their residents and a sense of family and community,” said Melody Adams, Pee Dee Gardens’ marketing director.