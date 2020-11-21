10 mistakes wintertime crappie fishermen make

• They aren’t using electronics enough. A depth finder is their eyes under the water. They need to learn all they can about what their depth finders are telling them and experiment with their depth finders. They never should doubt what they’re seeing on their depth finders.

• They aren’t fishing with the right equipment. I like a 14-foot pole with backbone that allows me to get further away from the boat and spook fewer crappie. I fish light line and little minnows in deep water and depend on my electronics.

• They aren’t using a lake map that enables them to quickly and easily pinpoint river channels, creek channels, drop-offs and ledges — all structure that holds crappie. Crappie are patternable in the winter. Once you establish a pattern, you need to know where you can run to other places on the lake and find that same type and depth of water. A lake map will give you that information.

• They don’t have or aren’t using a GPS (global positioning system). If I catch one or two nice crappie on a place I’m fishing, I’ll quickly mark that location as a waypoint in my hand-held GPS receiver. If I keep returning to where the school of crappie is located, at some time during the day, that school has to feed.