Former Hartsville Messenger Editor Kent Mahoney dies from COVID-19

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Former Hartsville Messenger Editor Kent Mahoney, the current editor of the Walterboro Press and Standard, died Wednesday from COVID-19.

He was 60 years old.

He had been on a ventilator since Oct. 12, according his daughter's post to his Facebook page.

A native of Sedalia, Missouri, Mahoney was a graduate of Northeast Missouri State University, now Truman State. He worked at several Texas newspapers — the last the Post Dispatch in Post, Texas, before moving to Hartsville in 2016.

He left Hartsville in 2019 for a paper in Henderson, Texas.

"Kent believed strongly in community journalism, and he burned with passion and pride," said Don Kausler Jr., the regional editor of the Morning News and its affiliates. "He took his work seriously, but he took life cheerfully."

While at The Messenger, he was best known in the community for his coverage of high school and middle school sports. He won several South Carolina Press Association awards for his work.

"He was always fair, always honest, and always real," said Audrey Childers, public information officer for Darlington County Schools. "He had a great sense of humor, a strong sense of right and wrong, and an unwavering love for his family. My heart hurts for all his friends and family."