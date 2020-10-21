Former Hartsville Messenger Editor Mahoney dies from COVID

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Former Hartsville Messenger Editor Kent Mahoney, and current Walterboro Press and Standard editor, died Wednesday from COVID-19.

He was 60 years old.

He had been on a ventilator since Oct. 12, according his daughter's post to his Facebook page.

A native of Sedalia, Missouri, he was a graduate of Northeast Missouri State University, now Truman State. He worked at several Texas newspapers — the last the Post Dispatch in Post Texas before moving to Hartsville in 2016.

He left Hartsville for a paper in Henderson, Texas.

While at the Messenger he was best known in the community for his coverage of high school and junior high sports and won several South Carolina Press Association awards for his work.

"He was always fair, always honest, and always real," said Audrey Childers, public information officer for Darlington County Schools. "He had a great sense of humor, a strong sense of right and wrong, and an unwavering love for his family. My heart hurts for all his friends and family."