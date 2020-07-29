FLORENCE, S.C. — An industrial park is coming to North Williston Road.
The Florence County Council voted on July 16 to approve the purchase of 41.72 acres off North Williston Road from Florence One Schools for $425,000.
Information provided to the council indicates that the property will be developed into an industrial park along with adjacent property purchased by the county in April.
The website of the Northeastern Strategic Alliance identifies the property as the Ingram Lumber Trust I.
The purchase of the property and the development of the site will be funded from economic development bond issued earlier this year by the county council.
In February, the council approved on the third and final reading an ordinance allowing the issuance of up to $22 million in general obligation bonds to fund purchase of unspecified real property (land), buildings and other infrastructure to be used for economic development in the county.
The properties on North Williston Road are the second and third purchases of property the county has made this year.
On Jan. 24, the county purchased 50 acres of property near Scranton.
That property is identified on the North Eastern Strategic Alliance website as property in the Scranton Industrial Park. The alliance’s 2019 annual report also describes the property as one of the highest properties identified by a third party for economic development.
The Florence County Council also voted to move forward on five other economic development projects at Thursday’s monthly meeting.
Approved on second reading were ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with an unknown company identified only as Project Embark.
Project Embark is expected to result in an investment of $5.45 million and the creation of 10 new jobs in Florence County, according to information provided to the county council ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.
Also approved on second reading were ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with and including property owned by an unknown company identified as Project Zoolander into a joint industrial park in Florence and Marion counties.
Project Zoolander is expected to result in an investment of $5.08 million and the creation of 28 new jobs in Florence County.
Three economic development ordinances were introduced at the meeting: an ordinance including property owned by Project Maria in the Florence-Marion Industrial Park, authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Project Lightning Bolt, and ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with a company identified as Florence Solar Projects approving the addition of property owned by that company into a joint county industrial park.
No information was provided to the council about Projects Maria or Lightning Bolt. However, information provided indicates that Florence Solar Projects will be split into four separate projects with investments of $2.5 million, $2.5 million, $2.5 million, and $12.5 million by 2025.
Resolutions providing for the fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with Projects Lightning Bolt and Florence Solar Farms were also approved at the meeting.
A sixth economic development project was deferred at the July 16 meeting.
Ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with and including property owned by Project Star, up for third reading at the meeting, were again deferred by the council.
July’s meeting makes the eighth straight month these ordinances have been deferred by the council. A public hearing regarding the ordinances was held Dec. 12, 2019, and the ordinances were approved on second reading Nov. 21, 2019. They were introduced Oct. 17, 2019.
Information provided to the council indicates that Project Star will result in an investment of $6.7 million in Florence and Darlington counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.