2,919 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The state health department on Saturday reported 2,919 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 79 cases listed as probably caused by the virus.

The department reported 16 deaths confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19 and seven deaths listed as probably caused by COVID-19.

In the Pee Dee, Florence County reported one death of an elderly person that was probably caused by the virus, and Marion County reported one confirmed case that caused the death of an elderly person.

All of the Pee Dee counties reported new confirmed case: Florence (102), Darlington (48), Dillon (43), Marion (39), Marlboro (14) and Williamsburg (12).

As of Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina has had a total of 250,386 confirmed cases, 20,151 probable cases, 4,529 confirmed deaths and 366 probable deaths.

The department reported 12,767 new individual test results, with a positive rate of 22.9%.

Testing is recommended for anyone who is out in the community, and free tests are provided by the department. To find a test site near you, check the department’s website.

A total of 1,461 hospital beds were being used for COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, with 311 patients in intensive care and 148 on ventilators.