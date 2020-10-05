545 new COVD-19 cases reported in South Carolina

• It is possible to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, feel well without symptoms, and yet be able to spread it. Recommendations regarding isolation and quarantine after testing vary depending on whether testing was done in response to symptoms or for screening purposes. Self-isolating at home after a screening test is not necessary for those without symptoms and not known to be a close contact to a case. However, they should continue preventive actions such as wearing a mask and avoid close contact with others until their test results are received. If the results are positive, the individual tested must complete isolation requirements and any close contacts identified beginning 48 hours before testing specimen was collected should be recommended to quarantine.

• Those who are tested because they have symptoms of COVID-19 or believed to be at greater risk of being infected must self-isolate until their test results come back. They may stop self-isolating if negative but if positive must complete the recommended isolation period until no longer considered contagious. Those who are close contacts to someone with COVID-19 should be tested but must complete their full recommended quarantine period even if they test negative.

• Children may have mild symptoms or none at all yet can transmit SARS-CoV-2. Testing children who are close contacts or who have symptoms is critical to prevent spread.