 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
569 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC
0 comments

569 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Virus image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 569 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, three additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

Counties in the Pee Dee reported no deaths but all had new cases: Florence, 20 confirmed cases, one probable case; Darlington, nine cases, one probable; Dillon, 11; Marion, seven, Marlboro, 14; and Williamsburg, nine.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,909, probable cases to 3,978, confirmed deaths to 3,144, and 182 probable deaths.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 336 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,363,195 tests had been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 4,118 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.8%.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What are the 3 types of coronavirus tests?
Medicine

What are the 3 types of coronavirus tests?

  • Updated

There are three broad categories of coronavirus tests in the U.S. Two diagnose whether you have an active infection, and a third indicates if …

Pee Dee again reports no COVID-19 deaths
Medicine

Pee Dee again reports no COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA –The number of new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 was down again on Sunday and for the second day in a row there were no de…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert