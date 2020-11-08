AMY ANDERSON: The science is not settled on COVID-19 guidelines

To address these concerns, health authorities and public officials should reconsider current restrictions and guidelines to limit intrusion and respond with sense of proportionality.

There is room for a safe adjustment to many of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines – some of which are more restrictive than those outlined by the WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Many countries across the world have implemented less restrictive measures than the United States. Relaxing select guidelines could improve compliance with public health measures, and the use of lockdowns as a primary measure should end.

If the CDC adjusted the social distancing guidelines to match the WHO recommendation of 1 meter (or about 3.3 feet) for social distancing, U.S. businesses and schools could increase capacity and minimize unnecessary quarantine and isolation of employees and students.

Many countries around the world are adhering to this distance and research suggests it is acceptable for prevention. A distance of 1 meter would result in fewer unnecessary quarantines in the United States and improve resource availability for contact tracing.