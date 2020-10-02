FLORENCE, S.C. – As a veteran law enforcement officer, Florence County Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Summerford is plenty familiar with acronyms.
SWAT, CEU, SOP, ERT … his life on the job is full of them.
But last December, he was met with a new acronym, one he wasn’t familiar with at the time and now wishes he’d never heard: AVM.
An AVM is an Arteriovenous malformation, a defect in the vascular system consisting of tangles of abnormal blood vessels in which the feeding arteries are directly connected to a venous drainage network without interposition of a capillary bed.
In layman’s terms, as Summerford’s son Josh – a nursing school student – explained, his dad has an “abnormal growth of blood vessels that are taking blood from good vessels that need it.” It’s something a person is born with, and many people live their whole lives without ever even knowing the AVM exists.
Others, like Summerford, aren’t as lucky.
“About a year or so ago, Curt started having really bad headaches that were almost debilitating, and he was having them every day,” Summerford’s wife, Michelle, said during a recent interview in their Florence home.
“They were migraines, and they were so bad they were keeping me awake at night. I couldn’t sleep,” Curt interjected.
Never one to “call in sick” or neglect his job, Summerford suffered through the headaches for quite some time before finally agreeing to see his doctor. And that’s when the Summerfords first heard the letters, A-V-M.
“They found the AVM and the doctor said, ‘I don’t know if that’s what’s causing the headaches, but I feel like we need to address the AVM,’” Michelle said. “Because the AVM can burst and cause a brain bleed. It can also be there forever without bursting or causing any problems. But you don’t know what it’s going to do, and they can’t predict it. It definitely was not what we wanted to hear.”
Still, it was Curt’s decision. He could ignore the AVM and hope for the best or he could undergo the gamma knife procedure, a radiation treatment intended to target the AVM and shrink it. After much thought and discussion with his family, he opted for the gamma knife.
“I knew there were risks with the gamma knife,” Michelle said, “but on the other hand, if we didn’t do anything and just left it alone, I felt like it would just be a ticking time bomb.”
That was last December, and the Gamma Knife procedure at MUSC went according to plan. In fact, Curt was back to work the next day – both as a deputy sheriff and landscaping and doing lawns, a side business he started for himself several years ago.
“We knew it was going to be a long process,” Curt said. “The doctors said it takes about two years for the AVM to die off slowly, but I felt better and the doctors said everything looked good.”
In March, Curt returned to MUSC in Charleston for his three-month check-up. Things were still going relatively well, but doctors noticed some slight swelling on the brain. So they put him on a steroid dose for 10 days and sent him home.
But within the next few months, Curt started to notice something wasn’t right again.
“I felt tingling in my brain, and I started to get tongue-tied all the time. I’d start a sentence and not be able to complete it,” Curt recalled. “I said, ‘Michelle, something’s wrong with my head again.’”
His condition continued to deteriorate, but Curt, in typical Curt fashion, kept working, kept pushing forward – until he couldn’t anymore. In late July, he and his son were doing yard work for a client and Curt suddenly lost feeling in his arm.
“Zach called me and said, ‘Dad wants to go to the ER. He can’t feel his arm and this morning, he couldn’t even get his work boots on. He wore slip on shoes to work.’ I knew then it was serious,” Michelle said. “I had been trying to get him to go to the hospital for a while, and he refused. So for him to ask to go, I was worried.”
The swelling on Curt’s brain was significant, and he was once again placed on a high dosage of powerful steroids while waiting for the AVM to “peak” and then hopefully begin to heal. This has been extremely frustrating and upsetting for Summerford, a guy who most will tell you is usually “all gas, no brakes.”
“It’s all a waiting game, and that’s what’s so hard,” Curt said, tearing up. “I hate not being able to do anything. I haven’t worked since July. All I look forward to is sleeping, because I have hope when I wake up, the next day will be better. I’ve been told that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but we won’t know for sure until we see what happens.”
Michelle doesn’t complain at all. In fact, she seems to take on her caregiver role with a smile, even when the smiles aren’t returned. She said the couple’s children have been a great help. Their sons, Josh and Zach, are covering for Curt with his lawn business. Their daughter, Jessica, helps her mom care for Curt and even helps give her dad insulin shots to keep his blood sugar in check.
“It’s been rough on all of us, because this is not our Curt,” Michelle said. “He’s frustrated and he’s grumpy. That’s hard to watch, because he’s usually such a happy-go-lucky person, but I truly believe God has a plan in all of this. And He will take care of us. My faith is strong, and that’s what I hold to in the tough moments. And we have each other, and I’m so thankful for that. Even in the hardest times, it could always be worse.”
The Summerfords also have the support of the community that Curt has served for 33 years. They said people have been so thoughtful and generous to them during this tough time. A Go Fund Me campaign raised nearly $15,000 for the family to help cover mounting medical bills. An oyster roast fundraiser is planned for this month, and a “Care for Curt” fund has been established at First Reliance Bank for anyone who’d like to make a monetary donation.
“It’s been overwhelming, all of the kind things people have done and how they’ve helped us,” Curt said, having to pause to fight back tears. “I’m not someone who ever wanted help from anyone. I couldn’t ever see myself taking money or contributions. That’s just not me. But everybody has just stepped up and gone out of their way to help.
“You see other people in need who go through this and you give and contribute for them, but you don’t ever see yourself as someone deserving or extraordinary enough to be in that position. It’s humbling, and I don’t think I can ever say thank you enough.”
Those who know him best said they’ll do anything they can to help. They just want their friend to make a full recovery, get back to work at the sheriff’s office and smile again.
“Curt’s a people person, so this is hard for him, and it’s hard for us to watch,” said FCSO Sgt. Jamie Renfroe, who has worked directly with Curt since 2012. “He’s been truly missed at the sheriff’s office, especially by those of us who work with him every day. He’s not only a good officer and supervisor, he’s a good friend and a good man. And as far as I’m concerned, he’s going to bounce back full-force. He always does. Curt’s tough.”
