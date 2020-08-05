FLORENCE, S.C. – Cardiologist and electrophysiologist Cyrus I. Kocherla, MD, has joined McLeod Health after completing a two-year advanced fellowship in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
He joins McLeod Cardiology Associates, a practice of 21 physicians with offices in Florence, Hartsville, Cheraw, Little River, Manning, Myrtle Beach, Loris and Sumter.
Kocherla received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, Wisconsin, his internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, Louisiana.
An electrophysiologist is a physician who specializes in evaluating the abnormalities of the heart’s rhythm. Kocherla is one of three physicians at McLeod who treat the electrical system of the heart using electrophysiology, a study of the electrical impulses of the heart.
