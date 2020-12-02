Virtual events
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Virtual Cookie Decorating Contest: Today to Dec. 31 for the City of Florence. Admission is free and open to children ages 4 to 12. Prizes will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. To enter, send pictures via email gsturkie@cityofflorence.com or via text to 843-536-6604. For more information, call 843-665-3253.
Virtual Live@Central: 6 to 7 p.m. today for Central United Methodist Church. For more information or to view this week’s event, visit centralmethodist.net.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Santa’s Workshop & Christmas Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday to Friday) today to Jan. 9 at the Hartsville Museum, 222 N. 5th St., Hartsville. There will be an opportunity for photos with Santa Dec. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit hartsvillemuseum.org.
Lights 4 Paws: 6 to 9 p.m. today to Dec. 26 at 3251 Mears Drive, Florence. Participants will walk down a ¼ mile winding trail of holiday lights. Admission is by donation of any amount. Proceeds will benefit the Florence Area Human Society. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required, and there will be no food, drinks, or photographs with Santa. For more information about volunteering, email liz9358@msn.com.
Nite OWLs Tai Chi Yang 24 Beginners: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of glass. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Thursday (1st to 3rd graders) and Dec. 7 (7th to 8th graders) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Yappy Hour: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Dispensary, 101 W. Evans St., Florence. Enjoy special drinks, treats for your dog, and a beautiful view of downtown Florence. For more information, call 843-472-5203.
Downtown Holiday Open House: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17 in downtown Hartsville. There will be extended shopping hours in various Main Street Hartsville businesses. For more information, visit hartsvillefortheholidays.com.
Nite Pilates: 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Hometown Holidays: Friday to Dec. 6 in downtown Lake City. The weekend will feature various events, including a Christmas Parade and tree lighting on Friday, live holiday music and dance on Dec. 5, and photo sessions on Sunday. Various shops will be open selling holiday-themed items and presents. There will also be a temporary ice rink for skating. Pre-registration is required for ice skating. For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
Festival of Trees: Friday to Dec. 5 at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. The Garden has partnered with a number of area nonprofits to present a Christmas tree decorating content. Admission is free and no registration is required. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org..
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday at Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Downtown Florence Music & Light Show: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday to Dec. 31 on the 100 block of S. Dargan St., Florence. There will be lights, music, and holiday displays. Shows run every 25 minutes. Admission is free. Photos are encouraged, but please remember to social distance. For more information, visit florencedowntown.com.
Wiggle 2 the Finish: 9 a.m. Saturday at 200 2nd Loop Road, Florence. This 5k will support the Bullies 2 the Rescue and the Mid Atlantic Bulldog Rescue organizations. In addition to the race, there will be refreshments and the chance to meet adoptable dogs. Awards will be given to overall winners and age group winners. Registration is $35. Participants will receive a t-shirt (while supplies last), participation medal, and custom race towel. Pets on leashes and strollers are welcome. For more information, visit wiggle2thefinish.itsyourrace.com
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
McLeod Farms Very Merry Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at McLeod Farms, Highway 151 South, McBee. There will be local vendors, rolling rooster, and Holiday camper photos ($30 for three digital photos). For more information, visit macspride.com.
Family Program: Enchanted Fairy Gardens: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will create their own holiday-themed miniature fairy garden for sure in indoor or outdoor decorating. Registration is $8 per person; all materials will be provided. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Live Bluegrass: 4 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hut, 1752 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. There will be open mic and bands. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. For more information, visit sebga.org.
Wildlife Winterfest: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. There will be live animal shows, a s’mores station, hot chocolate and coffee, food trucks, a canopy walks, holiday music, and lights. There will also be a gingerbread house competition featuring creations from local businesses. All festivities will be held outside. For more information, visit lynchesriverpark.com or call 843-389-0550.
Downtown Christmas Magic: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of W. Evans Street and S. Dargan Street, Florence. There will be free hot chocolate and marshmallow roasting stations, holiday entertainment and ice skating, an ugly sweater contest, decorated downtown storefronts, a kids area, and more. Admission is free.
Florence Lions Club Toy Run: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. More details to come. For more information, visit florencecenter.com.
OWLS Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of class. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Nite OWLS Zumba: 6 p.m. Monday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the gym at Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Road, Florence. Come out to learn new dances. Admission is $5. For more information, email cindyfsc0360@yahoo.com.
Nite OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
