Glorious!: 7:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday and Tuesday to Jan. 30 and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. This play tells the story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the “Worst Singer in the World.” This play lasts 2.5 hours and has a recommended minimum viewing age of 12 and up. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (62 and up), and $15 for students and children. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit florencelittletheatre.org.

Live Music: 8 p.m. Friday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. Christopher Nelson will be performing.

The Flow Bowl: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Motor Speedway, 836 E. Smith St., Timmonsville. The Florence Motor Speedway will be hosting CMD (Catch My Drift)’s Flo Bowl. Tickets are $10 for spectators and $80 for drivers. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cmdrift.com.

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.