Spring Carnival: 5 to 11 p.m. today to Friday and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H. McLeod Boulevard, Florence. There will be carnival rides and food. Tickets are $1.50 each, $20 for 20 tickets, $50 for 52 tickets, and $25 per person per day for an unlimited ride wristband. Show a receipt from a Magnolia Mall retailer for $5 off your wristband (same day). For more information, visit facebook.com/pg/MagnoliaMall.

St. Patrick’s Day: 5 p.m. today at Sip Co. Wine & Beer, 116 N. Church St., Lake City. There will be grilled cheese sandwiches by EZCheezy Food Truck and live music by Jake McElveen. Customers are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a mask. For more information, visit facebook.com/sipcowineandbeer.

St. Patrick’s Day Party: 5 to 10 p.m. today at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. This will also be a celebration of the social house’s one year anniversary. There will be food specials, themed drinks, and live music by Casey T. Cotton of the Blazin’ Keys at 7 p.m. Be sure to wear green. For more information, visit facebook.com/greenfrogsocialhouse.