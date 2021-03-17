Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of March at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Explore the World of Tea in SC: Today to March 31 for the Florence County Library. This two-part virtual program will include a video called The Charleston Tea Plantation: Exploring the World of Tea by Bigelow Tea Company and a virtual tour of Top Hat Special-Teas. For more information or to view the programs, visit florencelibrary.org.
Gullah Art Virtual Presentation: Today to March 31 for the Florence County Library. Gullah artist Patricia Sabree will discuss her journey as an artist, her artwork, and aspects of Gullah culture and the West African culture that Gullah evolved from. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Women in History Month: Today to March 31 for the Florence County Library. Nicole Echols, Executive Director for Harvest Hope Food Bank of the Pee Dee, will be interviewed for Women’s History Month. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Surf & Turf Spring Triathlon: Today to March 31 for the Francis Marion University Swim Club. Participants will have the whole of March to complete the virtual triathlon distances: 400 meter swim, 10 mile bike, 5k run/walk. Those without access to a pool have the option of an “athlete’s choice” to row, run/walk, or bike the swim distance. Registration is $65 for an individual or $125 for a relay team, and must be completed by March 28. Proceeds will benefit the Swim Club. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com and search “Surf and Turf Triathlon.”
Virtual Book Club: 1 p.m. Thursday for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. The book The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline will be discussed. This club is held via zoom. Registration is required. For more information or to register, contact book club coordinator Debbie Quesada at 843-413-7074 or debbiequesada@florencelibrary.org.
Pee Dee Heart Ball: 6 p.m. Thursday for the American Heart Association. This will be a celebration of the year-round efforts of the American Heart Association. For more information or to register, visit event.gives/peedeeheartball.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Spring Carnival: 5 to 11 p.m. today to Friday and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H. McLeod Boulevard, Florence. There will be carnival rides and food. Tickets are $1.50 each, $20 for 20 tickets, $50 for 52 tickets, and $25 per person per day for an unlimited ride wristband. Show a receipt from a Magnolia Mall retailer for $5 off your wristband (same day). For more information, visit facebook.com/pg/MagnoliaMall.
St. Patrick’s Day: 5 p.m. today at Sip Co. Wine & Beer, 116 N. Church St., Lake City. There will be grilled cheese sandwiches by EZCheezy Food Truck and live music by Jake McElveen. Customers are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a mask. For more information, visit facebook.com/sipcowineandbeer.
St. Patrick’s Day Party: 5 to 10 p.m. today at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. This will also be a celebration of the social house’s one year anniversary. There will be food specials, themed drinks, and live music by Casey T. Cotton of the Blazin’ Keys at 7 p.m. Be sure to wear green. For more information, visit facebook.com/greenfrogsocialhouse.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Trivia With Traci: 7 p.m. today at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. Prizes will be available for winners and runners-up. For more information, visit facebook.com/greenfrogsocialhouse.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Charity Event: 4 p.m. Thursday at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. There will be an 8 ball tournament and Chili Cookout. Donations will be accepted for Helping Our Military Spouses.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Thursday (1st to 3rd grade) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Karaoke: 7 p.m. Thursday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. Big Dawg DJ Services will be performing. For more information, visit facebook.com/greenfrogsocialhouse.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Films at the Farm: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. The film Cars will be shown. Bring your own camp chair and blanket. Admission is a donation of canned goods. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Hops Brewing Company, 911 Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Jebb Mac and Kaley will be performing. For more information, visit southernhops.com.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Friday at Dizzy Crab, 2015 W. Evans St., Florence. WetNoseDogs will be performing. For more information, visit facebook.com/DizzyCrab.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Friday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. Christopher Nelson will be performing. For more information, visit facebook.com/greenfrogsocialhouse.
Carnival Classic Cheer Competition: Saturday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. POD seating and social distancing standards will remain in effect. Tickets are $15 (additional fees may apply). For more information, visit florencecenter.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Wine Yoga: 11 a.m. Saturday at Sip Co. Wine & Beer, 116 N. Church St., Lake City. Class will be held outdoors; bring your own mat. Pre-registration is required and costs $12. For more information, visit facebook.com/sipcowineandbeer.
Oyster Roast: 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Pee Dee Shrine Club, 3053 Crescent Circle, Florence. Other items will be on the menu for non-oyster eating participants. Admission is $25 with a separate cash bar. Proceeds will benefit the Pee Dee Shrine Club. For more information, call 843-319-9527.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
