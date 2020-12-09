Virtual events
Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of December at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Virtual Cookie Decorating Contest: Today to Dec. 31 for the city of Florence. Admission is free and open to children ages 4 to 12. Prizes will be given to 1st-, 2nd-, and 3rd-place winners. To enter, send pictures via email to gsturkie@cityofflorence.com or via text to 843-536-6604. For more information, call 843-665-3253.
Virtual Holiday Decorating Contest: Today to Dec. 31 for the city of Florence. Participants can send in a picture of any Christmas decorations, from a tree to a house. A prize will be given to the 1st-place winner. To enter, send pictures by email to gsturkie@cityofflorence.com or by text to 843-536-6604. For more information, call 843-665-3253.
Virtual Ugly Sweater Contest: Today to Dec. 31 for the city of Florence. A prize will be given to the 1st-place winner. To enter, send pictures by email to gsturkie@cityofflorence.com or by text to 843-536-6604. For more information, call 843-665-3253.
Cake Decorating: Today to Dec. 31 for the Florence County Library. Karen Dawkins, owner of Sweet Tooth Bakery, will be demonstrating how to bake and decorate a cake. To view the program, visit facebook.com/FlorenceCountyLibrarySC. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
Cooking with Executive Chef Corey Green: Today to Dec. 31 for the Florence County Library. Chef Green will be preparing a rutabaga bisque and curry crusted seared scallops and creamy grits. To view the program, visit facebook.com/FlorenceCountyLibrarySC. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
Day at the Spa: Today to Dec. 31 for the Florence County Library. The business k.Niccole…the Salon & Spa will be highlighted. Owner Katrina Judge-Woods will give a virtual tour, describe their various services and treatments, and give tips on pin curls and wrapping. To view the program, visit facebook.com/FlorenceCountyLibrarySC. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
Fitness Instruction: Today to Dec. 31 for the Florence County Library. Herbert and Nicole Goodman of GoodLife Fitness, CPR will present six exercises while identifying the specific body part targeted and explain proper form. Viewers are encouraged to take hydration breaks and work at their own pace, with 40 seconds of exercise followed by 30 seconds of rest. To view the program, visit facebook.com/FlorenceCountyLibrarySC. For more information, visit florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Live@Central: 6 to 7 p.m. today for Central United Methodist Church. For more information or to view this week’s event, visit centralmethodist.net.
Online Book Club: 1 p.m. Thursday for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. The monthly book club will be held via Zoom. "The Day I Ate Whatever I Wanted: And Other Small Acts of Liberation" by Elizabeth Berg will be discussed. For more information or to register, call 843-413-7074 or email debbiequesada@florencelibrary.org.
Mental Illness Family Support Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday for NAMI Pee Dee. This will be an informal hour of sharing and caring on Zoom for family members and friends of someone living with a mental illness. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, email LBHanna3@joimail.com or call 843-413-1500.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence.Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Santa’s Workshop & Christmas Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday to Friday) today to Jan. 9 at the Hartsville Museum, 222 N. 5th St., Hartsville. There will be an opportunity for photos with Santa Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (bring your own camera). For more information, visit hartsvillemuseum.org.
Downtown Florence Music & Light Show: 5 to 10 p.m. today to Dec. 31 on the 100 block of South Dargan Street, Florence. There will be lights, music, and holiday displays. Shows run every 25 minutes. Admission is free. Photos are encouraged, but please remember to social distance. For more information, visit florencedowntown.com.
Lights 4 Paws: 6 to 9 p.m. today to Dec. 26 at 3251 Mears Drive, Florence. Participants will walk down a ¼-mile winding trail of holiday lights. Admission is by donation of any amount. Proceeds will benefit the Florence Area Humane Society. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required, and there will be no food, drinks, or photographs with Santa. For more information about volunteering, email liz9358@msn.com.
Nite OWLs Tai Chi Yang 24 Beginners: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of class. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
“Right Answers with Wrong Travis” Trivia: 7 p.m. today at Seminar Brewing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence. Weekly prizes will be awarded. For more information, call 843-665-9200.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Ice Skating: 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to Sunday and 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Masks will be required on the ice and skating will be available in a limited capacity. Tickets are $10 and include all skates and necessary equipment. For more information, including the full month’s schedule, visit florencecenter.com.
Downtown Holiday Open House: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 17 in downtown Hartsville. There will be extended shopping hours in various Main Street Hartsville businesses. For more information, visit hartsvillefortheholidays.com.
Nite Pilates: 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 50 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Family Day at Home: Pickup time noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Participants can stop by the museum to pick up an activity kit, which will include all supplies, written instructions, and access to online video tutorials. This month’s activities include a pumpkin sculpture, leaf resist painting, and a painted paper owl. For more information, visit flocomuseum.org.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Hops Brewing Company, 911 Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Lance and Chad Shirley will be performing. For more information, visit southernhops.com.
Live Music: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. Justin Odom will be performing.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of E. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. There will be an assortment of vendors selling creative and original goods. For more information, call 843-383-3015 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.
Classic Car Cruise-In & Toy Drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for Highland Park Methodist Church, 1300 2nd Loop Road, Florence. Bring new unopened toy or cash donations for the parking fee.
Hartsville Christmas Parade: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday on South Fifth Street and Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. Admission is free. For more information, visit hartsvillefortheholidays.com.
Christmas Celebration: 6 p.m. Saturday at the Public Square, Darlington. There will be photos with Santa, cookies, hot chocolate, and more.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.
Legends Holiday Comic Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Staybridge Suites, 150 Westpark Drive, Florence. There will be collectors, comics for sale and trade, and local artist vendors. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit CARE House of the Pee Dee.
Nativity Reenactment: 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Folly Grove Community Center, 2631-2501 County Road S-22-14, Hemingway. This outdoor living nativity will feature music and live animals. Free refreshments will be available. Take your own chair. This event is hosted by Center Baptist Church. For more information, call 843-558-3289 or email centerbaptch@yahoo.com.
OWLS Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of class. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Nite OWLS Zumba: 6 p.m. Monday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Tuesday (4th to 6th grade) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Nite OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50 and lasts 45 minutes. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. Bring your own mat. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!