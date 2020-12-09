Lights 4 Paws: 6 to 9 p.m. today to Dec. 26 at 3251 Mears Drive, Florence. Participants will walk down a ¼-mile winding trail of holiday lights. Admission is by donation of any amount. Proceeds will benefit the Florence Area Humane Society. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required, and there will be no food, drinks, or photographs with Santa. For more information about volunteering, email liz9358@msn.com.

Nite OWLs Tai Chi Yang 24 Beginners: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. This program is open for active adults over 50. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building; masks must be worn for the full duration of class. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com or call 843-665-3253.

Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.

“Right Answers with Wrong Travis” Trivia: 7 p.m. today at Seminar Brewing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence. Weekly prizes will be awarded. For more information, call 843-665-9200.