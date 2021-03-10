Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of February at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Explore the World of Tea in SC: Today to March 31 for the Florence County Library. This two-part virtual program will include a video called The Charleston Tea Plantation: Exploring the World of Tea by Bigelow Tea Company and a virtual tour of Top Hat Special-Teas. For more information or to view the programs, visit florencelibrary.org.
Surf & Turf Spring Triathlon: Today to March 31 for the Francis Marion University Swim Club. Participants will have the whole of March to complete the virtual triathlon distances: 400 meter swim, 10 mile bike, 5k run/walk. Those without access to a pool have the option of an “athlete’s choice” to row, run/walk, or bike the swim distance. Registration is $65 for an individual or $125 for a relay team, and must be completed by March 28. Proceeds will benefit the Swim Club. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com and search “Surf and Turf Triathlon.”
Bookkeeping for Small Business: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday for Francis Marion University. Participants will learn the basics of accounting software QuickBooks. Registration is $60. For more information, email KelleyCenter@fmarion.edu or visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
The Lost Art of Negotiation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday for Francis Marion University. Participants will learn about negotiation tactics and the importance of critically reviewing contracts and agreements. Registration is $15. For more information, email KelleyCenter@fmarion.edu or visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby St., Florence. Donors will receive a free car was at Scrubby’s. For more information or to register, visit redcrossblood.org or call 843-662-3218.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Family Day at Home: Noon to 4 p.m. Friday (drive-through pickup) at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Participants will have the chance to pick up an activity kit for at-home use. All supplies are included. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Art & Axes: Throwing 101: 3 to 9 p.m. Friday at Palmetto Axe Throwing, 1518 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Palmetto Axe Throwing and Olio Studios are collaborating to bring pottery wheel throwing and axe throwing. This event is for groups, couples, or singles. For more information, call 843-799-5595.
Garden Open: Bulbapalooza: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will be able to see the spring-flowering bulbs and perennials. Viewing is by self-guided walking tours only. Please dress accordingly. No registration required. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Garden Tea Party: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will enjoy a tea party in the gardens with gourmet tea and assorted finger foods. Dress to impress. Tickets are $30 for general admission, which covers 1 child and 1 adult. Additional admission is $15. Tickets must be reserved by phone, and payment is required at the time of reservation. To reserve tickets, call 843-210-7592. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Free Covid Testing: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday in the LITC Parking Lot at Coker University, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville. This testing is open to members of the community. For more information, visit coker.edu/campus-calendar.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Monday (7th to 8th grade) and Tuesday (4th to 6th grade) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
