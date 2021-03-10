Family Day at Home: Noon to 4 p.m. Friday (drive-through pickup) at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Participants will have the chance to pick up an activity kit for at-home use. All supplies are included. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.

Art & Axes: Throwing 101: 3 to 9 p.m. Friday at Palmetto Axe Throwing, 1518 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Palmetto Axe Throwing and Olio Studios are collaborating to bring pottery wheel throwing and axe throwing. This event is for groups, couples, or singles. For more information, call 843-799-5595.

Garden Open: Bulbapalooza: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will be able to see the spring-flowering bulbs and perennials. Viewing is by self-guided walking tours only. Please dress accordingly. No registration required. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.