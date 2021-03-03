OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.

OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.

Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.

Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.