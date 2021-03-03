Virtual events
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Thursday (1st to 3rd grade) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Mornings at the Museum: Noon to 4 p.m. (kit pickup) Friday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Monthly activity kits include one Visual Art lesson and one History lesson. This program is meant for children ages 3 to 5. All supplies are included. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/mornings.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Hops Brewing Company, 911 Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Jeff Springs Duo will be performing with Grace Horger as the opener. For more information, visit southernhops.com
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Backyard Beekeeping: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. David Yannello, president of the Pee Dee Beekeepers Association, will demonstrate how to start and maintain a beehive. Registration is $25 per person. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Power ComicCon: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. There will be vendors and artists from all over the east coast selling comics, collectibles, and more. There will also be a cosplay contest with cash prizes. Tickets are $10; children under 12 enter free. For more information, visit powercomicon.com.
Lynches River Gem Mining: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, or 1 p.m. Saturday at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. Each participant will receive a bucket to dig through in search of gems, sharks’ teeth, rocks, or arrowheads. Registration is $12 per bucket. Payment is due at the time of registration. For more information or to register, call 843-389-0550.
HMRA Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the Main Street Commons, Marion. The Historic Marion Revitalization Association Farmers Market will be open twice a month through October. For more information, call 843-423-9918.
Darlington Chili Cook Off: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Joe’s Grill, 306 Russell St., Darlington. Cook teams will vie for the title of Best Chili in Town. There will be multiple prizes, including Owner’s Choice aware, a car show, vendors, and music. Tasting wristbands are $5; cook team entry is $10, and the car show entry fee is $5 per vehicle. Proceeds will benefit the Darlington Fire Department.
Live Bluegrass: 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Old Post Office, 201 Pearl St., Darlington. There will be open mic and live music by Carrabus Station and Slope Valley. Soft drinks and snacks will be available in the kitchen. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. For more information, visit sebga.org.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dizzy Crab, 2015 W. Evans St., Florence. Mason Horne will be performing an acoustic set. For more information, visit facebook.com/DizzyCrab.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
The March Gathering: 6 p.m. Monday at a Lil’ Tast’a Cajun, 125 Main St., Lamar. Hoyt Campbell of the Darling County Elections and Registrations will be speaking on the election process in Darlington County. This event is hosted by the Darlington County Republican Women, and is open to all.
Evening of Hope: 7 p.m. Monday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Tim Tebow, two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy winner, will be speaking at this event. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit florencecenter.com.
