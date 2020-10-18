McLeod opens dedicated biplane suite for urgent stroke care

FLORENCE, S.C. — The nationally recognized McLeod Stroke and Neurosciences program further advances stroke treatment with the addition of a dedicated neurointerventional biplane X-ray suite.
This suite, used for the emergency treatment of stroke patients, is equipped with the most advanced medical imaging technologies available, including two rotating cameras, one on each side of the patient, to take images simultaneously.
By producing images at the same time, it reduces the amount of contrast material needed and the time it takes to complete procedures.
Biplane imagining is used for such procedures as thrombectomy, a type of minimally invasive surgery to remove a blood clot from a brain artery. The imaging system produces highly detailed three-dimensional views of blood vessels heading to the brain and deep within the brain. This technology allows doctors to follow the blood flow path to the exact location of the issue.
“Large vessel ischemic clots causing ischemic strokes are best removed by thrombectomy,” said Dr. Timothy Hagen, McLeod medical director, stroke and neurology services. “Ischemic strokes are the most common type accounting for 87 percent of all strokes.”
More than 130,000 Americans die each year from the devastating effects of a stroke, according to the National Stroke Association. When a stroke occurs, time is of the essence. Emergent medical care is essential to someone’s survival and quality of life.
“Last year, we treated nearly 1,000 stroke patients here at McLeod and had to send approximately 50 of them to medical centers across the state to receive a thrombectomy,” Hagen said. “Now, with our biplane X-ray suite staffed by a highly trained team, these patients can stay close to home and loved ones for their care.”
Endovascular coilings will also be performed in this suite. Endovascular coiling is a procedure to treat aneurysms from inside the blood vessel. Small metal coils are inserted into the aneurysm through the arteries that run from the groin to the brain. These coils stop the blood from flowing into the aneurysm.
A brain aneurysm is a bulging area within the wall of an artery that supplies blood and oxygen to the brain. As the blood pressure in the artery pushes on this protruding spot the danger is that it can continue to balloon out with a risk of rupturing.
If a brain aneurysm ruptures, it causes bleeding into the surrounding brain tissue, which is called a hemorrhagic stroke. This bleeding can destroy or damage brain cells.
The rupture of an aneurysm often occurs without warning and can very quickly turn into a life-threatening situation. Immediate emergency treatment is vital to reduce the risk of permanent, severe neurological damage or death.
“This biplane X-ray suite takes our already nationally recognized stroke and neurological care to the next level by bringing cutting edge technology to serve our patients,” Hagen said.
