McLeod opens dedicated biplane suite for urgent stroke care

“Last year, we treated nearly 1,000 stroke patients here at McLeod and had to send approximately 50 of them to medical centers across the state to receive a thrombectomy,” Hagen said. “Now, with our biplane X-ray suite staffed by a highly trained team, these patients can stay close to home and loved ones for their care.”

Endovascular coilings will also be performed in this suite. Endovascular coiling is a procedure to treat aneurysms from inside the blood vessel. Small metal coils are inserted into the aneurysm through the arteries that run from the groin to the brain. These coils stop the blood from flowing into the aneurysm.

A brain aneurysm is a bulging area within the wall of an artery that supplies blood and oxygen to the brain. As the blood pressure in the artery pushes on this protruding spot the danger is that it can continue to balloon out with a risk of rupturing.

If a brain aneurysm ruptures, it causes bleeding into the surrounding brain tissue, which is called a hemorrhagic stroke. This bleeding can destroy or damage brain cells.

The rupture of an aneurysm often occurs without warning and can very quickly turn into a life-threatening situation. Immediate emergency treatment is vital to reduce the risk of permanent, severe neurological damage or death.

“This biplane X-ray suite takes our already nationally recognized stroke and neurological care to the next level by bringing cutting edge technology to serve our patients,” Hagen said.