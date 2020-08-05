FLORENCE, S.C. – Kimberly S. Jackson, M.D., has joined the staff at MUSC Health in Marion and R. Michelle Johnson, NP, has joined the staff at MUSC Health in Florence.
Jackson joins Dr. Alvin Abinsay, Dr. Julianne Parente-Heck and Keith Stewart, P.A., in primary care at 1205 N. Main St. in Marion.
Jackson received her Doctorate in Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina. Her professional interests include every aspect of primary care, including geriatrics, men and women’s health issues; preventative medicine; chronic disease treatment, including hypertension, diabetes cardiovascular disorders, COPD and asthma; post stroke management; skin disorders; thyroid disorders; minor surgeries such as skin biopsies and cryosurgery; and acute illness management.
Johnson has joined Dr. Eduardo Donato in primary care at 1594 Freedom Boulevard, Medical Pavilion C, Suite 102, in Florence. She earned her undergraduate in Nursing at Francis Marion University and her Master of Nurse Practitioner at Walden University.
Her 13 years as a nurse, with emphasis in emergency and intensive care, allow her to practice her passion of adult and geriatric care in an internal medicine setting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.