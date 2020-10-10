Navigating the 2020 flu season

After more than seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are approaching winter and flu season. The influenza virus (flu) and its potential confounding effects are forefront in the minds of health care professionals.
How can you prepare for both the flu season and COVID-19? Experts are in debate, but a few points can be gained by looking at each virus and their past effects.
COVID-19
As of Oct. 1, there have been approximately 147,000 cases, 9,000 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths in South Carolina alone. Transmission primarily occurs person-to-person via respiratory spread with shedding of infectious material 48 hours prior to any symptoms and 10 or more days after symptom onset.
The highest shedding of infectious material occurs during that period prior to any symptoms. Once exposed, it can take up to 14 days for any symptoms to occur. Symptoms, initially stated as cough, fever and shortness of breath, have been expanded to include fatigue, headache, nasal congestion, muscle aches, sore throat, new loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Influenza
The 2019-2020 flu season, as of April 25, had 6,639 cases, 2,954 hospitalizations and 126 deaths in South Carolina. Transmission primary occurs person-to-person via respiratory spread. Shedding of infectious material can occur 48 hours prior to any symptoms and seven or more days after symptom onset. The highest shedding of infectious material occurs during symptoms and, once exposed, it can take up to four days for symptoms to occur. Symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, headache, nasal congestion, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Both viruses share many symptoms, and it can be difficult to distinguish between the two. Thus, this flu season, health care professionals will perform co-testing, so when you think you may have flu, they also will run a COVID-19 test.
Methods to help contain both viruses also overlap. They include social distancing, hand washing, cleaning surfaces and wearing a mask. At the very end of the flu season in March, these control measures and the shutdown of businesses helped flu cases drop rapidly and ended the season weeks earlier than past years. Hopefully, continuing to social distance, practicing hand hygiene and wearing masks might result in less flu cases this year.
Risk factors
Groups most affected by either virus are similar with those individuals with chronic conditions including but not limited to immunocompromising conditions, lung or heart disease, obesity, third-trimester pregnancy and elderly. The main difference in risk groups is that children are at risk for flu but are not a high-risk group for COVID-19. Therefore, this flu season, it is extremely important to see your provider and make sure any of your health conditions are well controlled. Additionally, if you would like to improve your diet and exercise habits, this is a great time to focus on weight control and heart health.
Treatment
The readily available flu vaccine is strongly recommended to help prevent contracting the flu this season. Those who do get the flu may be prescribed Tamiflu; however, there are currently no approved treatments outside of hospital use for COVID-19. Clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine are in progress.
Interestingly, some studies have suggested an association with decreased mortality from COVID-19 in those who have obtained a flu vaccine. The flu vaccine doesn’t necessarily protect against COVID-19 but might decrease the likelihood of co-infections. Infections with COVID-19 and flu at the same time can perhaps have increased disease severity relating to longer hospital stay lengths. Again, this area needs to be furthered studied, but in the meantime, obtaining the flu vaccine might be even more beneficial during this pandemic.
Protect yourself
To protect yourself and others:
• Stay away from others if you feel sick or have potentially been exposed to a virus.
• Wear a mask when around others.
• Continue social distancing and hand washing.
• Improve your diet and exercise.
• Control chronic health conditions.
• Get a flu vaccine.
Dr. Heather Leisy is the director of preventive medicine at HopeHealth. She provides preventive medical care at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence and researches and implements methods to improve patient outcomes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!