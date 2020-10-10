Navigating the 2020 flu season

Both viruses share many symptoms, and it can be difficult to distinguish between the two. Thus, this flu season, health care professionals will perform co-testing, so when you think you may have flu, they also will run a COVID-19 test.

Methods to help contain both viruses also overlap. They include social distancing, hand washing, cleaning surfaces and wearing a mask. At the very end of the flu season in March, these control measures and the shutdown of businesses helped flu cases drop rapidly and ended the season weeks earlier than past years. Hopefully, continuing to social distance, practicing hand hygiene and wearing masks might result in less flu cases this year.

Risk factors

Groups most affected by either virus are similar with those individuals with chronic conditions including but not limited to immunocompromising conditions, lung or heart disease, obesity, third-trimester pregnancy and elderly. The main difference in risk groups is that children are at risk for flu but are not a high-risk group for COVID-19. Therefore, this flu season, it is extremely important to see your provider and make sure any of your health conditions are well controlled. Additionally, if you would like to improve your diet and exercise habits, this is a great time to focus on weight control and heart health.

Treatment