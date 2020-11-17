Next up for Sheriff's Lt. Curt Summerford: oyster roast benefit

FLORENCE, S.C. – If Florence County Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Summerford ever doubted if he was loved and respected by this community before, there should be no question in his mind now.
When word spread that Summerford was having some health issues that landed him out of work for most of this year, people from across the county and state, from friends to former classmates to coworkers and general strangers, all wanted to know one thing: How can we help?
Well, this Thursday, they’ll get that chance as a group of Summerford’s friends, boosted by the support of several local business owners, host an oyster roast benefit at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market.
There will be no ticket presale. All tickets will be sold at the gate at a cost of $25 per person. That will cover all the oysters, barbecue, burgers and hotdogs you can eat until the food runs out. A cash bar will also be on hand for those who want a beer or glass of wine.
Last December, Summerford began suffering debilitating headaches. Visits to specialists and tests eventually revealed an AVM on his brain. An AVM is an arteriovenous malformation, a defect in the vascular system consisting of tangles of abnormal blood vessels in which the feeding arteries are directly connected to a venous drainage network without interposition of a capillary bed.
Summerford underwent the gamma knife procedure, a radiation treatment intended to target the AVM and shrink it. The procedure went off without a hitch and everything seemed to be right on track – at first, anyway.
But then doctors noticed some swelling on the brain, so they put Summerford on a steroid dose. Within months, Summerford noticed something wasn’t right again. He felt a tingling sensation in his brain, he found himself tongue-tied all the time and eventually he began to experience complete numbness in his limbs.
A trip to the emergency room in July led to a stay in the hospital. Doctors eventually sent him home to wean him off of the steroids in a slower fashion and wait for the swelling to decrease.
“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Summerford said. “The scans have shown a little decrease in swelling, but it’s such a slow process. Especially for somebody like me, who was always on the go.”
One great positive has emerged for the Summerfords throughout this difficult time – the overwhelming support of the community Curt has served for 33 years. The oyster roast is the latest effort to help ease some of the Summerfords’ mounting medical expenses and bills.
Last month, an online Go Fund Me campaign raised $15,000. In addition, people continue to donate daily to a special “Care for Curt” fund established at First Reliance Bank.
“It’s been crazy and just such a blessing the way people have done for us,” Curt’s wife, Michelle, said. “I mean, to have complete strangers or someone you met a few times but never expected to remember us, come up and hand us a check. It’s just been such a blessing. I don’t even know how to describe it.”
Curt agreed and said he doesn’t know how he can ever repay all of the kindness he and his family have been shown in recent months.
“To say thank you, it’s not even enough,” Curt said, choking up a bit. “It’s amazing what people have done for us. We appreciate every bit of it, every word of support or prayer. I just don’t even know how to describe what it means to us. This has been a dark, dark time in our lives, but we have still been so blessed by so many. It’s truly amazing. Thank you will never be enough, but thank you to everyone.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!