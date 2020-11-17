Next up for Sheriff's Lt. Curt Summerford: oyster roast benefit

Summerford underwent the gamma knife procedure, a radiation treatment intended to target the AVM and shrink it. The procedure went off without a hitch and everything seemed to be right on track – at first, anyway.

But then doctors noticed some swelling on the brain, so they put Summerford on a steroid dose. Within months, Summerford noticed something wasn’t right again. He felt a tingling sensation in his brain, he found himself tongue-tied all the time and eventually he began to experience complete numbness in his limbs.

A trip to the emergency room in July led to a stay in the hospital. Doctors eventually sent him home to wean him off of the steroids in a slower fashion and wait for the swelling to decrease.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Summerford said. “The scans have shown a little decrease in swelling, but it’s such a slow process. Especially for somebody like me, who was always on the go.”

One great positive has emerged for the Summerfords throughout this difficult time – the overwhelming support of the community Curt has served for 33 years. The oyster roast is the latest effort to help ease some of the Summerfords’ mounting medical expenses and bills.