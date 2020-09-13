Pee Dee again reports no COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA –The number of new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 was down again on Sunday and for the second day in a row there were no deaths reported from the Pee Dee.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 515 new confirmed cases and 7 new probable cases of COVID-19, 24 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
In the Pee Dee, Florence County had 18 new confirmed cases, Darlington County had nine, Dillon County had 13, Marion and Marlboro counties each had five confirmed and five probable cases, and Williamsburg County had one confirmed and one probable case.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 129,484, probable cases to 2,380, confirmed deaths to 2,915, and 149 probable deaths.
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, the health department recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the spread of the virus.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 302 mobile testing events scheduled through October 29 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Saturday, a total of 1,138,860 tests had been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Saturday was 5,482 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.4%.
