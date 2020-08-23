SC reports 663 new COVID-19 cases, 33 probable cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 663 new confirmed cases and 33 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 8 additional confirmed deaths and 4 new probable deaths.
In the Pee Dee, the agency’s chart lists these new cases: Florence (47), Darlington (19 and 1 probable), Marion (8), Williamsburg (6 and 2 probable), Dillon (3), Chesterfield (8 and 1 probable), Marlboro (10).
Deaths in the Pee Dee: Darlington (1), Marlboro (2 probable).
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 110,658, probable cases to 1,330, confirmed deaths to 2,380, and 124 probable deaths.
The department has more than 245 mobile testing clinics scheduled statewide. Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 247 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Saturday, a total of 954,442 tests had been conducted in the state. The department said it had determined that the number of tests performed was duplicated on four days: May 1, June 1, July 1 and August 1. “Today, we’re removing the duplication of numbers for those four days, which leads to a decrease of approximately 21,000 for the total number of tests performed in the state,” the agency said. It added: “This duplication in no way affected the results of tests (positive or negative); the number of tests for those four day were counted twice during a data processing error. The processing issue has been corrected.”
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.
Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!