SC updates recommendations for COVID testing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced updated recommendations Sunday for COVID-19 testing.
“DHEC continues to emphasize the importance of testing,“ said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “While many people with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, it is still possible that they could be infected and pass the disease to friends, family and loved ones. Meanwhile, others don't know that they've been in close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19. Therefore, we continue to provide no out-of-pocket costs community testing events open to anyone who would like to be tested.”
DHEC encourages anyone who would like to be tested to get tested. In addition, DHEC recommends routine testing of individuals with known exposures or concerns about exposures. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the going spread of the virus.
“If you are out and about in the community or around others, participating in group events, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you receive routine testing once a month or sooner if someone you’ve been around tests positive or if you develop symptoms,” Traxler said.
You should also get tested if you’re having any of these symptoms:
Fever or chills
Cough
Sore throat
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
New loss of taste or smell
Muscle or body aches
Fatigue
Headache
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
You should also get tested if your doctor or health care provider recommends it for you or you live with or have been around someone who:
• has recently tested positive.
• suspects they may have COVID-19.
• is having symptoms of COVID-19.
And you should get tested if you were within 6 feet of others for more than 15 minutes without wearing a face mask.
DHEC on Sunday announced 1,019 new confirmed cases and 28 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 11 additional confirmed deaths and zero new probable deaths.
The department’s charts list these new and probable cases in the Pee Dee: Florence County, 16; Darlington County, 8 (1probable); Marion County, 8; Dillon County, 12; Marlboro County, 6; Williamsburg County, 8.
The charts lists one death each in Florence and Darlington counties. In both cases, the patients were elderly.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 116,697, probable cases to 1,627, confirmed deaths to 2,574, and 135 probable deaths.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 237 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Saturday, a total of 1,006,606 tests had been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
