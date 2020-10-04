Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Summerford fighting to overcome debilitating condition

The Summerfords also have the support of the community that Curt has served for 33 years. They said people have been so thoughtful and generous to them during this tough time. A Go Fund Me campaign raised nearly $15,000 for the family to help cover mounting medical bills. An oyster roast fundraiser is planned for this month, and a “Care for Curt” fund has been established at First Reliance Bank for anyone who’d like to make a monetary donation.

“It’s been overwhelming, all of the kind things people have done and how they’ve helped us,” Curt said, having to pause to fight back tears. “I’m not someone who ever wanted help from anyone. I couldn’t ever see myself taking money or contributions. That’s just not me. But everybody has just stepped up and gone out of their way to help.

“You see other people in need who go through this and you give and contribute for them, but you don’t ever see yourself as someone deserving or extraordinary enough to be in that position. It’s humbling, and I don’t think I can ever say thank you enough.”

Those who know him best said they’ll do anything they can to help. They just want their friend to make a full recovery, get back to work at the sheriff’s office and smile again.

“Curt’s a people person, so this is hard for him, and it’s hard for us to watch,” said sheriff's Sgt. Jamie Renfroe, who has worked directly with Curt since 2012. “He’s been truly missed at the sheriff’s office, especially by those of us who work with him every day. He’s not only a good officer and supervisor, he’s a good friend and a good man. And as far as I’m concerned, he’s going to bounce back full force. He always does. Curt’s tough.”