Injured in Iraq, Brad Munn struggled with PTSD but now helps other vets cope

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s been 14 years since U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brad Munn left Iraq on a medical flight after an insurgent attack on his squad.
Physically, he’s been back in the United States ever since. But mentally and emotionally, his homecoming has taken much, much longer.
Like many other veterans, Munn left the battlefield with severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Also, like so many of his brethren, PTSD wasn’t a battle Munn was ready to take on back then.
“When I first got home, I stayed online hours upon hours, reading everything that would come over the wire from over there, the KIA (Killed in Action) lists, the Military Times, any and every military site or story I could find on the Internet,” Munn said.
“I was doing everything I could to stay over there mentally. I felt like I’d let my guys down. You don’t leave your squad. You just don’t do that, and the military drives that into your brain. And here I was back at home while they were still there. I just felt like I’d let them down. I’d failed them, and I wanted to be back over there with them.”
But that was not to be. Munn’s injuries from the attack abruptly ended his military career, leaving Munn with no direction or clue how to handle civilian life or the idea that his time in the Army was truly done.
“It’s weird, because I knew my military career was over, but mentally, I hadn’t really come to terms with it, so it was like I knew it but I didn’t really believe it,” Munn said. “It’s a strange feeling, and you just don’t really know what to do with yourself. Or at least I didn’t. Physically, I was here, but mentally, I was still there.”
Munn completed his mandatory three counseling sessions required by the U.S. Army and then swore off anymore counseling. Determined to deal with his “demons” on his own, he spent most of the next five or so years wandering down a lot of dead-end roads, trying to find fulfillment in fleeting pleasures and feeling sorry for himself.
“It was a downward spiral,” Munn said. “All I thought about was being over there and being with my guys. And then I’d start thinking about someone we lost and why him? Why not me? Why did he have to lose his life but mine was spared? It was on my mind 24/7, but I still wasn’t willing to talk to anybody about it or ask for help. You just didn’t do that. An Army man keeps that stuff bottled up. You don’t talk about it.”
Munn said those years of dark feelings and self-loathing took a real toll on him, and eventually, he had nowhere to turn but up – to God.
“I had this epiphany, this ‘aha’ moment and it just all clicked,” Munn said. “I finally got it, that I couldn’t handle what I was going through, but God could. I just had to give it to Him, and I’d never truly done that before, so I prayed, and I asked Him to help me. And I surrendered it all to Him.”
That prayer, Munn said, led to real transformation on many levels. He found his way back to church and not just on Sunday mornings. Munn said for the first time in his life, he was still. He listened for God’s direction and quickly realized God was going to use him to help other veterans living with PTSD.
“I reached out for help, and now I want to help others who are going through it,” Munn said. “This Veterans Day, when you thank that vet for their service, even if they have a smile on their face, you don’t know what’s on their heart that they’re dealing with. You don’t know what they’ve been through or might still be going through.”
These days, for Munn, Veteran’s Day is a whole lot happier occasion than it used to be. And civilian life isn’t so bad either. He met the former Dawn McElveen, whom he calls an “angel,” and married her. He is the pastor of Elim Bible Church in Effingham. He is present and engaged in his son’s lives, though they’re now adults themselves. He and Dawn travel and enjoy spending time with their blended families. Life is good today, according to Munn.
“I tell people all the time there is no greater hope than God,” Munn said. “It’s available to all of us. You just have to accept it. To look at where I was 14 years ago and to see where I am now, I’d have never believed it. And that’s what I want other veterans to know – you’ll never get over what you’ve been through, no matter how long it’s been. But God will get you through it. And if He did it for me, I promise you there’s hope for all.”
