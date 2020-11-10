Injured in Iraq, Brad Munn struggled with PTSD but now helps other vets cope

“It’s weird, because I knew my military career was over, but mentally, I hadn’t really come to terms with it, so it was like I knew it but I didn’t really believe it,” Munn said. “It’s a strange feeling, and you just don’t really know what to do with yourself. Or at least I didn’t. Physically, I was here, but mentally, I was still there.”

Munn completed his mandatory three counseling sessions required by the U.S. Army and then swore off anymore counseling. Determined to deal with his “demons” on his own, he spent most of the next five or so years wandering down a lot of dead-end roads, trying to find fulfillment in fleeting pleasures and feeling sorry for himself.

“It was a downward spiral,” Munn said. “All I thought about was being over there and being with my guys. And then I’d start thinking about someone we lost and why him? Why not me? Why did he have to lose his life but mine was spared? It was on my mind 24/7, but I still wasn’t willing to talk to anybody about it or ask for help. You just didn’t do that. An Army man keeps that stuff bottled up. You don’t talk about it.”

Munn said those years of dark feelings and self-loathing took a real toll on him, and eventually, he had nowhere to turn but up – to God.