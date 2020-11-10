Nichols veteran goes from small-town teenager to World War II adventurer

“We manned the guns,” he said. “The North Atlantic is rough all the time. When you go down in a swell, you see nothing but a mountain of water, and when you’re on top of the swell, you can see everything. The ship would go over so far, you’d wonder if it’s going to make it, but it will straighten up to keep from turning over.”

Mincey said the escort groups and merchant ship convoys would be as many as 90 ships.

“It took 14 days to cross the Atlantic,” Mincy said. “On the way back, we got in a heavy storm and we couldn’t use any lights, so the night would be extremely dark. The next morning we had lost the whole convoy.”

The slow trip required various courses.

“We had to take a zig-zag course so that submarines couldn’t get a good shot at you, and of course we had destroyer ships circling us,” he said. “There were so many sunken ships in the English Channel.”

Mincey said he could hear the depth charges detonating in the waters.

He and his crew docked in Antwerp, Belgium, shortly after the end of the Battle of the Bulge, one of the largest and deadliest battles in U.S. history. His wife’s brother was killed by a sniper while C.P. Mincey was with the convoy.