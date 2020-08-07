Today in History

Today is Sunday, Aug. 9, the 222nd day of 2020. There are 144 days left in the year.
On this date:
In 1814, the Treaty of Fort Jackson, which ended the Creek War, was signed in Alabama.
In 1842, the United States and Canada resolved a border dispute by signing the Webster-Ashburton Treaty.
In 1910, the U.S. Patent Office granted Alva J. Fisher of the Hurley Machine Co. a patent for an electrically powered washing machine.
In 1936, Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics as the United States took first place in the 400-meter relay.
In 1942, British authorities in India arrested nationalist Mohandas K. Gandhi; he was released in 1944.
In 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device ("Fat Man") over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.
In 1969, actor Sharon Tate and four other people were found slain at Tate's Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.
In 1974, Vice President Gerald R. Ford became the nation's 38th chief executive as President Richard Nixon's resignation took effect.