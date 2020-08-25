Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 26, the 239th day of 2020. There are 127 days left in the year.
On this date:
In 55 B.C., Roman forces under Julius Caesar invaded Britain, with only limited success.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.
In 1944, French Gen. Charles de Gaulle braved the threat of German snipers as he led a victory march in Paris, which had just been liberated by the Allies from Nazi occupation.
In 1957, the Soviet Union announced it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.
In 1958, Alaskans went to the polls to overwhelmingly vote in favor of statehood.
In 1974, Charles Lindbergh — the first man to fly solo, non-stop across the Atlantic — died at his home in Hawaii at age 72.
In 2017, Hurricane Harvey spun into Texas, unloading extraordinary amounts of rain. (The hurricane killed nearly 70 people, damaged more than 300,000 structures and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage.)
