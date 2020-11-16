Gobbled up: Thanksgiving comes early with turkey giveaway in Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE

Cars started lining up at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The truck with 200 turkeys was supposed to arrive before 10 a.m., but it didn't arrive until noon.

By then, more than 120 cars were in line around the corner, down Main Street and across the railroad tracks, as far as you could see.

Everyone waited patiently to get to the rear of Lydia's Community Center in Johnsonville.

The best perspective of the delay came from Vernie Ruth Gorley, 90, of Johnsonville. She got in line at approximately 8:30 a.m.

“You’ve got to wait; you’ve got to wait,” she said. “You can’t hurry God, no matter what you do.”

Lydia’s Community Center, a nonprofit community resource center, gave away the turkeys to needy families. The vast majority of the recipients said they were blessed.

The Thanksgiving turkey giveaway was sponsored by Healthy Blue, the city of Johnsonville, the Johnsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and Walmart (Lake City).

Operated by Lydia’s Bowels of Mercy, Lydia’s Community Center is at 114 E. Broadway St.

Lydia’s Bowels of Mercy is a member of the Johnsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.