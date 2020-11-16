Sammie Black loads two turkeys into an SUV on Monday during the Lydia's Community Center Turkey Giveaway in Johnsonville.
Vernie Ruth Gorley, 90, stands beside her vehicle as she waits patiently for the turkeys to arrive. Gorley said this event makes her feel happy and blessed.
A community recipient of a Thanksgiving turkey gives a handshake of gratitude to event organizer Barbara Black during the Lydia's Community Center Turkey Giveaway.
DAVID YEAZELL
Special to the Morning News
Cars started lining up at 6:30 a.m. Monday.
The truck with 200 turkeys was supposed to arrive before 10 a.m., but it didn't arrive until noon.
By then, more than 120 cars were in line
