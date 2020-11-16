 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turkeys
0 comments

Turkeys

  • 0

JOHNSONVILLE

Cars started lining up at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The truck with 200 turkeys was supposed to arrive before 10 a.m., but it didn't arrive until noon.

By then, more than 120 cars were in line

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert