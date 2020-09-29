FMU plans ‘Fresh Air Fest’ concert series this fall at PAC amphitheater

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University’s Fine Arts Department and several community arts organizations are joining forces to present a free, outdoor concert series this fall at the FMU Performing Arts Center amphitheater.

The series, entitled “Fresh Air Fest,” will offer a variety of musical entertainments in a safe, outdoor environment. Audiences will be limited to 150 people, and FMU policies requiring masks and social distancing at all university events will be in place.

The performers will include ensembles from the Florence Symphony Orchestra and the Masterworks Choir, FMU’s Music Industry Ensemble, FMU’s Jazz Combo and FMU’s Voice and Choir, among others.

The concert series begins Oct. 11 and will be held on various afternoons and evenings through Nov. 12.

The PAC and the performing groups are donating their services, so the events are free. To assist with managing the size of the audience and keeping everyone safe, reservations are recommended. To make a reservation, contact the FMU PAC ticket office at 843-661-4444. Patrons who make a reservation will check in at the information tent near the entrance to the amphitheater. Others will be admitted as space allows. The amphitheater will be open for patrons one hour before show time.