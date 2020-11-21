No problem taking ducks without a boat

Assume the ducks will be looking at you. Often ducks will remain in a region like this until 9 to 10 a.m. But in bad weather with blowing wind and rough big water, the ducks might stay at the feeding site all day. Or, on bad days, ducks will come in and out of a feeding site so frequently that you'll get plenty of pass shooting.

Midday loafing areas — If ducks feel hunting pressure on open water, or if the big water becomes rough in the afternoon, the ducks will pull into a small, flooded timber or a shallow creek place to hang out. They want to dodge the weather and socialize, not feed. These wary ducks are most difficult to stalk, because they'll watch everything in an area and spread out much more than when feeding. You'll usually get only one chance at these ducks when you flush them from a loafing site. More than likely, they won't return to the same spot that day.

Roosting places – For an exciting way to stalk ducks, hunt roosts. Look for a small body of water in a beaver pond, a flooded timber place or a calm water section along a small stream where ducks roost. You often can stalk in close to these regions. The ducks generally will continue to fly into a well-established roost site until dark.

How to take ducks in water too deep