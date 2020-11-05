Carraway Foundation expresses gratefulness

FLORENCE, S.C. − Family and friends of the late Sgt. Terrence Carraway of the Florence Police Department presented gift baskets Thursday to Sandra Hanley of Jumping J’s restaurant and Steve Glowe, the owner of Evening Shade, for their contributions to the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.

Carraway and Farrah Turner, an investigator with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, died after they and other law enforcement officers were shot on Oct. 3, 2018, in an ambush.

Jumpin J’s contributed the money from October sales of a drink named the “Carraway.” Hanley said every October would be designated Terrence Carraway month, and all “Carraway” drink proceeds would be donated to the foundation.

Sgt. Carraway’s widow, Allison Carraway, said Glowe was generous with the time and materials required to wrap the foundation’s vehicles with commemorations to Sgt. Carraway.