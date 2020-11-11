30 South Carolina Republicans back AG Barr's election probe

COLUMBIA — Several dozen South Carolina Republican lawmakers are voicing support of Attorney General Bill Barr's authorization of federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities, if they exist, before the 2020 presidential election is certified. There has been no evidence of widespread fraud.

In a letter obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, 30 GOP members of the state House say they "write with concern over the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election."

While not expressing any doubts about election processes specifically in South Carolina, the lawmakers write that they worry that the state's electors "are being devalued by potential fraud in multiple other states as it affects the outcome of this presidential election."

Barr's action this week came days after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump and raised the prospect that Trump will use the Justice Department to try to challenge the outcome. It gives prosecutors the ability to go around longstanding Justice Department policy that normally would prohibit such overt actions before an election is certified.

Trump has not conceded the election and is instead saying that there has been a widespread, multi-state conspiracy by Democrats to skew the vote tally in Biden's favor.