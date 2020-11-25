CITIZEN COLUMN: From sore winner to sore loser: profile in presidential pouting

At this writing, it has become indisputable and crystal clear who the winner of the 2020 presidential election is.
Winning the electoral college vote by a whopping 306 count and the popular vote by over a 5 million count lead, President-Elect Joe Biden is going to be the 46th president of the United States of America. From a Christian perspective, I am very cautious and reluctant to write this piece today. I am a true believer in the instructions and warnings given in the Scriptures about speaking in a negative or evil way against the leader of people (see Acts 23:5). However, though that is certainly not my intent, I can not ignore or be silent about the unconstitutional and disrespectful way that the current president is blatantly refusing to concede and accept the fact that he lost the election. Furthermore, his refusal to follow the precedence and procedure that have been established for decades, by previous outgoing administrations to make the president-elect a part of the daily presidential briefings, is a betrayal of the traditional transference of power. This is not only a violation of presidential precedence and tradition, but a practice that has put the security and safety of our nation at risk. The longer the current administration delays making the president-elect and his team a part of the daily briefings and bring them up to speed about national security matters, the more it puts our nation at risk. I would never imagine that one day we would have a commander in chief who would be so selfish, egotistical, and unconcerned about maintaining the strength and structure of our democracy that he would literally pose a threat to its survival. Nor would I have imagined that one day one of our two major political parties would have allowed itself to be taken hostage by an autocratic leader, who feels more comfortable and have more comradery with autocrats like Vladimir Putin and other leaders of adversarial nations. Further adding to what I once thought was unthinkable by the party of Lincoln, Reagan, and John McCain is the shameful fact that many, if not most, of the leaders of the Republican party are political acolytes and enablers who cow down to the threats and tweets of a lame-duck president. These intimidated, insecure, and thus incompetent politicians in their refusal to confront the president and convince or constrain him to capitulate unconditionally and concede that he lost the election is putting his wounded ego, pouting and sore loser’s complex above what is best for the country.
Regrettably and certainly to the disapproval and opposition of most, if not all, my fellow citizens on the conservative right, I must declare without malice or disrespect (for the man who is our commander in chief) that he is the greatest detriment and threat to the effectivity and endurance of both our Constitution and democracy. First, because he is not a true student of the Constitution, he is failing miserably in being a true and effective defender of the rules and laws that are contained in its pages. When he took the traditional oath (that I also took when I joined the Army in 1975) to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, he either did not fully understand what he was doing, or it was just a sham or spectacle to impress and bolster his ego and image. Arguably, in my estimation, one of the most compelling reasons why our president must be classified as more of a destroyer of our Constitution and democracy is due to the fact of him weaponizing and utilizing certain segments of the federal government in his effort to be re-elected. Unlike any president in American history, Mr. Trump has employed arms of the federal government to do his personal bidding. The Justice Department (under the oversight of Attorney General William Barr) has been compromised and complicit to the unconstitutional and personal desires of the president. Attorney General Barr has been used as his personal lawyer and attack dog and not as the top lawyer and law enforcement officer of the people of the United States of America. It was only recently that the president became very angry and critical of Attorney General Barr because he did not or could not find the legal grounds to bring charges against President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The State Department has been politicized and weaponized by the president in an unconstitutional fashion unlike any commander in chief before him has dared to do. Even the United States Postal Service was not spared the meddling hands of Mr. Trump in an endeavor to use it to suppress the vote and give him an advantage in the election. It appears our president will stop at nothing to hold on to power.
Mr. Trump’s continual criticism of our voting process has served to instill doubt and distrust in our political process in the minds of most of his millions of supporters on the conservative right. This, alone, is perhaps one of the most destructive things that he has done to undermine and weaken our Constitution and democracy. One of the things that has distinguished our nation and made it the envy of the world has been the integrity of our voting system. Though not perfect, our balloting has proven to work for untold years. Even when elections were close and had to be decided by the Supreme Court, the system worked as it did in the case of Gore vs Bush. President Trump’s failure to agree to capitulate and concede left no doubt in the minds of all who treasure and love our Constitution and democracy that the very person who took an oath to defend and protect them as the commander in chief has ironically become their greatest detractor and destroyer.
We now no longer have to speculate, anticipate, or contemplate whether we will have to continue to endure the antics, lying, name calling, and tweeting of President Donald John Trump for another four years. The jury (voters) rendered their verdict and hopefully the healing can begin, not just for the pandemic or the economy, but for the division and discord that presently exist in America. The man who went from being a sore winner in 2016 is now acting like a sore loser in 2020. However, we can take solace in the fact that though our lame-duck president is still pouting like a spoiled child because he lost his bid for a second term, the fat lady is dancing and there is nothing that any one can do to alter her jubilation and the outcome of the election.
Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence. He also is the presiding prelate of the Fellowship of Interdependent Churches (F.O.I.C.I.). He is the author of several published books as well a conference speaker. He is married to Dr. Louise Goings, who is co-pastor with him and an educator. They have two children, Michael Goings II and Jennifer Goings Rouse.
