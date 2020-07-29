FLORENCE, S.C. — The potential reimplementation of a penny sales tax will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Upon the motion of Councilman Kent C. Caudle and a second by Jason M. Springs, the council voted 7-0 to approve an ordinance adding the referendum to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Councilmen Mitchell Kirby and James Schofield did not attend the meeting on July 16.
Council Chairman Willard Dorriety said that Schofield was admitted to the hospital again Thursday morning and thus was unavailable to attend the meeting.
“Councilman Schofield is not with us today,” Dorriety said. “I want everyone in the public and everyone up here to keep him in your prayers. ... He’s very much in our prayers because James has been a good friend of ours and he’s a good friend of Florence County. He really cares about what’s going on. I ask y’all to pray diligently for James’ quick healing, so he can be back with us.”
In December 2018, Schofield told those attending the Florence County Council meeting that he had “blood cancer.”
Kirby said later on July 16 that he had an illness in his family but would return to the council meeting next month, “God willing.”
The ballot question asks Florence County residents to reimpose the 1% sales tax for seven years beginning May 1, 2021, to provide for $141.7 million in improvement projects throughout the county. Those projects include $66 million for municipal projects including $40 million to the city of Florence for road repairs, $38.7 million in county council district road and infrastructure improvements including the districts representing parts of the city, and $23.47 million for fire and public safety, and $13.13 million in general county improvements.
Councilman Kent C. Caudle called the potential third penny sales tax “the single best thing that could happen to Florence County as proven with Capital Project Sales Tax I and II.”
The county’s second capital project sales tax was approved by a majority of voters in 2013. It went into effect on May 1, 2014, and will expire on April 30, 2021. The county’s first capital project sales tax was in effect from May 1, 2007, to April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006.
“We’re doing all this with no new tax,” Caudle continued. “Nothing changes with what you pay now. It will not increase your property tax. This is not more tax. This is not a new tax. This is a continuation of a current tax.”
The South Carolina Department of Revenue currently collects revenues for Capital Project Sales Tax II. If a majority of Florence County voters cast votes in favor of the third tax, the same amount of taxes will be collected by the Department of Revenue. The only change will be in the projects those revenues go to fund.
“It allows Florence County to help maintain our roads and our infrastructure and bring them up to standards like we have for so long,” Caudle added.
“We’re voting today in what we think is the best interest of Florence County to provide for us moving forward which will provide economic development which we need,” Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said. “If it’s not passed [by voters in November], it will deter economic development.”
Dorriety added that he did not feel he needed to agree with every proposed project because of the overwhelming good the potential tax would do. He also said that several of the smaller municipalities in the county would receive infrastructure that would help them to thrive and grow.
Springs and Councilman Waymon Mumford and County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith Jr. also spoke in favor of the tax.
Dorriety also provided an overview of how the county got the third tax question on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
The process of developing the ballot question and getting it on the Nov. 3 ballot began in October 2019 when the county council approved the creation of a six-person commission tasked with developing the question.
At that October meeting, the council appointed Scotty Campbell, William Kelley and Raleigh Ward to the three seats it got to fill. Later, the city of Florence appointed Ronnie Jebaily and Swaggard to the two seats it got to appoint to the commission. Jebaily and Swaggard then appointed the last member of the commission, Daniel Ellerbe of Quinby.
“In support of the commission, county council asked each of the municipalities in the county — and I repeat each of the municipalities in the county — to hold a public hearing to receive proposals for projects and to submit those proposals in order of priority to the county,” Dorriety said. “So anything that a municipality presented to us that’s on this tax, is based on their priorities — what they want for their communities — by resolution of each municipal council.”
Florence County has nine municipalities: the city of Florence, Quinby, Timmonsville, Olanta, Lake City, Coward, Scranton, Johnsonville and Pamplico.
“Those public hearings were held by all municipalities around the county except for the city of Florence,” Dorriety continued. “Based on the submittals from each municipality, the Florence County Unified Fire District, the sheriff, the county departments, the county administration created a prioritized master list of projects that was provided to the commission one week prior to the June 10 meeting.”
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela has criticized this approach to drafting of the question during a city council meeting called to approve a resolution asking the county to refer the proposed question back to the commission prior to the county’s first reading of the ordinance adding the question to the Nov. 3 ballot. Wukela and other city officials also criticized the distribution of the potential revenues because 60-70% of the revenues are generated in the city but the city does not receive that money.
Dorriety and other county officials have pushed back against that allegation. The city will receive around $50 million if the third tax passes in November. This includes $40 million directly and several council district projects. Also, several projects connect to the city.
On June 10, the meeting of the sales tax commission was held. First, the commission held a vote to adjourn with plans to meet again to have time to review the proposed ballot question. However, that vote failed as the commission was deadlocked at 3-3 with the three county appointees voting against the motion and the three directly or indirectly city-appointed members voting for it.
Later, after assurances from the mayors present — each municipality except the city of Florence had a representative at the meeting — that their lists were already prioritized, Ronnie Jebaily changed his vote and voted in favor of the proposed ballot question, making the final vote 4-2 to recommend the question to the county.
Dorriety added that every municipality, except the city of Florence, had someone at the commission meeting. He also said in the July 16 meeting that the proposed projects were developed by the municipalities and were coming from the bottom up, not the top down.
It also appeared that several mayors were also present at the second reading of the ordinance at special meeting earlier in July.
Then, the county council held three readings of the ordinance to add the question to the Nov. 3 ballot: at its June meeting, a called meeting in early July, and July 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.