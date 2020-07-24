FLORENCE — Rev. Dr. Waymon Mumford bid adieu to a brother from a different political party Friday morning.
Mumford, the Democratic representative of Florence County Council District 7, performed the graveside service of fellow councilman James T. Schofield, a Republican, at Mount Hope Cemetery.
"He was just like a brother to me," Mumford said of Schofield.
Their relationship spanned from the 1970s until Schofield's death last Saturday, Mumford said. When he was working as an officer with the Florence Police Department, Mumford met Schofield, who was a state constable.
Neither imagined that they would be serving together on the Florence County Council from 2006 until Schofield's death.
"I didn't," Mumford said. "I don't think he did, either."
Both would advance in their careers. Mumford eventually became chief of the Florence Police Department and Schofield was elected to the Florence City Council.
Their paths diverged in the early 1990s when Mumford retired, ran for and was elected to Florence County Council in 1994.
They reunited when Schofield joined the Florence County Council in 2006.
Both would serve as chair of the county council: Schofield from 2013 to 2014 and Mumford for one meeting in 2012 and in 2019.
"He didn't see color," Mumford said.
Mumford added that he was also asked to visit Schofield last Saturday and lift a prayer for him in addition to conducting Friday's graveside services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.