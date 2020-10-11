Graham, Harris share spotlight as Barrett hearings begin

Coons told MSNBC that he has been reading Barrett's opinions and law articles, "and I’m increasingly convinced that she’s even more conservative than (former) Justice (Antonin) Scalia, for whom she clerked on the Supreme Court, and she has demonstrated a willingness to reverse long-settled precedent.''

Voters should remember that Trump has said the reason he is "pressing for her to be seated before the election was so that she could participate in decisions about the election, if it is closely contested, and so she could help overturn the Affordable Care Act,'' Coons said.

“A vote for Judge Barrett is a vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act,'' he said. ”That’s what I’ll be trying to lay bare in the upcoming hearings.''

Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, And Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Lee and Tillis both contracted the novel coronavirus and are in self-quarantine as the hearings approach. Both attended a Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony in Barrett's honor that seems to have been a major spreader of the virus.

Tillis said he expects to participate in at least some of the confirmation hearings remotely but believes he will be cleared to return to the Capitol in person for an expected Oct. 22 committee vote on her nomination.